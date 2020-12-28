









Wadie Mae Shelley, age 77, of Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.

Wadie Mae was born on October 14, 1943 in Grundy, Virginia to the late Jonah and Kelsa (Childress) Duty. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Alvie Kiester Duty, William Kenneth Duty, Jonah Truman Duty, Lloyd Duty and James Duty; and sisters, Sadie Stidham, Adalene Yates and Virginia Duty.

She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Morris Shelley of Williamsburg; niece, Lorenna Tuttle (Jeffrey) of Troy, Michigan, nephew, Tim Shelley (Dian) of Williamsburg; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, December 29, at Croley Funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Max Cox officiating.

Michigan visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Rochester Hills Baptist Church in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Michigan funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Rochester Hills Baptist Church in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Troy, Michigan.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.