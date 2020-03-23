









Wade Decker, age 58, of Runway Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on February 19, 1962, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Franklin Jones and Gladys Brown. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Norma (Mayo) Decker of Williamsburg; five children, Amy Nicole Decker of West Palm Beach, FL,, Steve Wade Decker and wife Tosha of Williamsburg, Kala Leann Sowinski and husband Matt of Williamsburg, Dustin Decker and wife Caitlyn of Williamsburg and Justin Decker of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Nathaniel Decker, Maggie Decker, Lila Decker, Rilyn Decker, Damian Sowinski and Trinity Sowinski; sister Kris Lewis (Vaughn Walters) of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Decker Family in your prayers.

