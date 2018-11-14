Voyeurism case dismissed













The voyeurism case against Bobby Sewell Jr., 47, of Gray, was dismissed Tuesday due to a lack of witnesses.

Sewell and Public Defender Grisel Vilchez appeared in the Knox County District Court on November 13 for an additional hearing. Despite being subpoenaed, no witnesses came forward when Attorney Chris Mills asked for them at the beginning of the hearing.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sidney Wagner was also not present at the hearing. This made Sewell’s second district court hearing with no witnesses present.

Without anyone available to testify against Sewell, Judge Skip Hammons dismissed the case on Tuesday with no more pending charges or court dates.

Sewell was indicted with one count of voyeurism on September 28. He was accused of attempting to take nude pictures of his teenage stepdaughter as she was exiting the shower earlier this year.