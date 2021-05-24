









Vivian Jackson, age 90, of Piper Drive, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 29, 1931 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Charles and Myrtle (Hamblin) Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Thurman Jackson; sons, Jerry Jackson and Bruce Jackson; granddaughter, Robin Clements; grandson, John Clements; brothers, Doyle Bryant, Vernon Bryant and Maynard Bryant.

Vivian loved to care for children and sit with her friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Bommarito (Norm) of Zephyrhills, Florida, Patsy Ann Jackson of Ashland, Kentucky and Judi King (Carl) of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Renee Whitt (Chad), Tara Koppenhaver (Michael), Tippi Thompson (C.L.), Briana Fultz (Brent), Brietta Lusby and Ashley Bradley (J.P.); 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Virgil Bryant of Kokomo, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; special family, Mel and Jane Chandler of Corbin, Kentucky and Garner and Patton Chandler; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was laid to rest following a graveside service on Monday, May 24, in the Young’s Cemetery on Falls Road in Corbin with Rev. Paul Sims officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.