Virtual lessons have been fun, but it’s back to school for my son on Sept. 28











I was glad to hear the announcement from Governor Andy Beshear on Monday that his office would not be making any more recommendations on the start of in-person classes at this time. This means that on September 28, parents will definitely have the option to send their kids back to school.

As for what happens after that, we’ll see. But at least we know that, as things stand now, in-person lessons are just days away from finally being able to resume.

I’m lucky to have a wife who actually works in an elementary school. That means that my seven-year-old son has gone to work with her the majority of the time that virtual learning has taken place.

With that being said, I have tried to work from home a couple of days a week lately in order to give her the opportunity to go in and just focus on her tasks without having to also watch after him.

Day one of me being at home with my son was pretty rough. There were several calls and texts to the school to make sure that things were being done properly, and then there was the embarrassing instance of him asking me if I had passed gas while he was in the middle of one of his Zoom calls. Luckily, I think he was on mute when he said it.

The following days have not been as bad, with me knowing more about how to sign him into classes, when to have him do certain activities, how to access the online library, etc. But still, it’s pretty tough to try and get work done when you’re constantly fielding questions, giving directions and making sure that adequate nourishment is being provided.

I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t at least a small part of me that has enjoyed being home with my son, overseeing his school work and doing my best to guide him through these “unique” times. Sure, I’ll admit to that, but a much bigger part of me is ready to send him back to school. Look out teacher, here he comes!