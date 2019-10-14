









Virginia Musselman, age 95, of Corbin, went to be with Jesus, on Sunday morning, October 13, 2019.

Born in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Lay and Sudie McFarland Lay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Musselman; sons, Anthony and Randy Musselman; daughter, Rose Felts; grandchildren, Bobby and Britany Crooks; brother, Howard Lay; sisters, Euna Harp, Edna Dees, and Myrtle

McKeehan; and by her sons-in-law, Leroy Miller and James Poynter.

Virginia is survived by her son, Steve Musselman (Roz); daughters, Joann Miller, Kathleen Wachter, Doris Cathers, Frankie Crooks (Joe), and Susan Poynter; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, October 17 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Spralin and Pastor Steve Musselman officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Wednesday, October 16 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.