











Virginia Darlene Neff, 71, of Shadow Ridge Drive, Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Whitley County, on April 22, 1948 to the late Grant and Hazel (Anderson) Sullivan.

She is survived by three sons, Tommy Sullivan of Williamsburg, Tony Palbas of West Liberty, OH and Shawn Palbas (Dan Naas); seven grandchildren, Jessica Sullivan, Emalee Sullivan, Kayleigh Sullivan, Caleb Neff, Mercedes Neff, Noah Palbas and Hannah Palbas; three great-grandchildren, Clinton Neff, Blake Neff and Odin Neff; three sisters, Edith Evans and Peggy Brown (Gary) of Williamsburg and Senia Brown (Carl Ray) of Deer Park, OH; brother, Jimmy Sullivan (Barb) of Williamsburg; special niece, Janie Moore Peace of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Evans and Rev. Ronnie Bowman officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.