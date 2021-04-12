









Virginia D. “Jenny” Bingham, 62, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. Her husband, Gary D. Bingham, survives.

Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, April 14 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy Owens officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery. All persons attending should wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.