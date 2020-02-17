









Virginia Ann Mayton, 77, of Lily, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 20, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Addison and Paula Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Upland Cemetery Hulen, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.