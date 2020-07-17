









Virgil Lewis Capps, age 89, of Possum Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, Kentucky.

He was born on April 6, 1931 in Evarts, Kentucky to the late Whyte and Bertha (Bailey) Capps. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathern (Davis) Capps; sister, Mary Cathern (Capps) Wolfe; brothers, Marcus and Glen Capps and sister in law, Ruth Capps. Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army (SFC) and served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

He is survived by two sons, Jerry Capps (Vickie) of Williamsburg and Michael Capps (Carol) of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Cathy Capps, Matthew Capps, Calvin Capps, Jessica Capps and Lori Capps; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ivan Capps (Faye) of Williamsburg, James Capps of Trimble, Texas and Roy Capps (Kay) of Wichita Falls, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Friday, July 17, at Croley Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. by the Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM of Williamsburg.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Baptist Church Cemetery following Military Graveside Honors conducted by the Jellico American Legion Honor Guard.

