









Virgil Ellis Carter, age 66, of Claire Drive, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 10, 1955 in Rockholds, Kentucky to the late Amos and Edith (Brown) Carter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Carter and Ricky Lee Carter; and a sister, Annie Sue Carter.

Virgil is survived by his companion of 19 years, Alice Monday of Corbin; three children, Ricky Carter (Lisa) of Maine, Leslie Carter of Indianapolis, Indiana and Santaina Hubbard (John) of Manchester, Kentucky; stepchildren, Joyce Lunsford of Corbin, Janet Berry of Corbin and Anna Lawson of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Precious Carter, Kristi Carter, Chase Carter, Aden Carter, Connie Carter, Daffany Carter, Lorenzo Carter, Braden Hubbard and Lola Hubbard; step-great-granddaughters, Annarose Murray, Harley Murray and Miley Murray; three sisters, Sylvia Walters, Sherrie Poore and Linda Hill, all of Corbin; four brothers, Darrell Carter (Donna) of Rockholds, Leslie Carter (Rosie) of Corbin, Ray Carter (Wilma) of Rockholds and Berry Carter (Marty) of Corbin; half-sisters, Rhonda Faulkner Lyons of Williamsburg and Brenda Carter of Woodbine; half-brother, Marvin Carter of Woodbine; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery on Tyes Ferry Road in Rockholds.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements,