











Virgil E. Johnson, 82, of 1921 Hwy 1804, Williamsburg, passed away on Wednesday September 5, 2018 at his residence.

Virgil was retired for the United States Army with 22 years of service. He attained the rank of Sergeant Major (E-9). He proudly served his country and was recognized for his service with many decorations and medals. Virgil received the National Defense Service Medal, The Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam

Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Meritorious Service Medal and Good Conduct Metal. He also served four years in the United States Air Force. After his military career he worked for and later retired from Budweiser. Virgil was a lifetime member of V.F.W., lifetime member of D.A.V., lifetime member of American Legion, life member of retired enlisted association, and he was a member of New Zion Baptist Church of Williamsburg.

Virgil was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Patrick Johnson; sisters, Verily Paul and Martha Johnson; brother, William Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicki Johnson; children, Scott Addis of New Mexico, Randy Johnson of Tulsa, OK, Robert Johnson of London, Greg Johnson of Tempe, AZ,

Deborah Bower of Widefield, CO, Brian Butler of CA, Kris Tyler of Williamsburg, and Shawn Tyler of Williamsburg; brother R.L. Litten of Carpentersville, IL; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Saturday September 8, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Pastor Darrell Hurst and Robert Van Keuren officiating.

Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Johnson family.