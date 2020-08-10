









Ms. Violet Humfleet McCullough, age 73, of Frakes, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020 at her home. She was born September 25, 1946 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Violet was preceded in death by husband, Tony McCullough; grandchild, Carrie Sue McCullough; father, Edward Humfleet; mother, Mildred Douglas Humfleet May; and sisters, Virginia Baird and Elizabeth Lee.

She is survived by children, Harvey McCullough and wife Vicki, Anthony “Red” McCullough and wife Shannon, James McCullough, Denise Herrell and husband Eddie, Tonya Partin and husband Pete, Paige Parks and husband Allen, and Harmony McCullough; grandchildren, Autumn, Brailey, Dalton, April, Brittany, Justin, Steven, Travis, Jacob, Alex, Chris, Dusty, Zachary, Maleaha, Sabrina, Wyatt, Daniel and Kane; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannie Grijalva; brothers, Rocky May, Marty May, Eddie Humfleet and Joe Humfleet; special friend, Jose Lomel; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, August 10, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Randy Douglas will officiate.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.