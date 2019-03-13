











Violet Huddleston, 93, of Clairfield, TN passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

She was born March 26, 1925 in Anthras, TN.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. Huddleston; grandchildren, Marshal Lee Hatfield, Danny Hopkins; father, John Milford Day; mother, Grace Marlow Day; daughters, Betty Garrett Huddleston, Imogene Perry.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth Huddleston and wife Carol; daughters, Nona Hatfield and husband Bill, Ruth Hatfield and husband Lonnie; grandchildren, Lori, Lynette, Robbie, Shannon, Becky, Shane and John; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Grace Noland, Ruth Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral services were held Tuesday, March 12, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry King officiating.

Burial was held Wednesday, March 13, in the Clairfield Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.