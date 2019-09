Violet Felts Rogers, 85, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Heritage.

The family will receive friends from Noon, Wednesday, September 25, until the time of the funeral at 2:00 p.m. at the Dorthae Pentecostal Church with Rev. Billy Evans officiating.

Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.