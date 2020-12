Violet Ailene Grega, 88, of Corbin, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander James Grega.

A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Weglicki officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home.