VIDEO: Browning Acres Road home damaged by fire Thursday morning













A doublewide mobile home was gutted by fire Thursday morning, but officials say no one was likely injured in the blaze. A doublewide mobile home was gutted by fire Thursday morning, but officials say no one was likely injured in the blaze. The was reported by Corbin Police officer David Maiden who was in the area of 5th Street Road when he saw plumes of white smoke and went to investigate. Once reported, firefighters from Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Corbin Fire Department responded.

The home is located near the intersection of Browning Acres Road and Barton Mill Road.

Officials say the home belongs to a couple with multiple children. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

For more details as they become available, check back to www.thenewsjournal.net.