Victim ran out of house with bloody head yelling, ‘Help me! Help me!’ officer testifies

An R-Tech driver, who was at Wanda Richardson’s home on June 21 to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment, saw Richardson run out of her home with her head bloody yelling, “Help me! Help me!”

Michael Worley is charged with murder in the death of his aunt, Wanda Richardson.

The R-Tech driver later allegedly saw Michael Worley, who is the victim’s nephew, choking Richardson while she was down the on ground. When police arrived at the scene shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was covered in blood, and Worley had a significant amount of blood on him too, Williamsburg Police Lt. Bobby Freeman testified Monday morning.

Worley, 40, is charged with murder in the death of Richardson, who was pronounced dead outside her home on Betty West Road.

