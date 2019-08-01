Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Victim identified from Wednesday evening fatal motorcycle crash

Posted On 01 Aug 2019
Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Corbin.

The Whitley County Coroner’s Office pronounced Donald Miles, 53, of Corbin, dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. when a motorcycle went off the road near 350 Scuffletown Road at the top of the hill.

The Corbin Police Department, Corbin Fire Department and Whitley County EMS all responded to the scene.

The road was temporarily shutdown Wednesday evening as authorities investigated the crash.

