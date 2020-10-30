









Vickie Jean Napier, 48, of London, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in London.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 31, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Those attending either the visitation or memorial service are required to socially distance and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted by the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.