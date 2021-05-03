









Vickie Jean Capps, age 64, of Possum Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home. Vickie was born on January 29, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late George and Grace (Scholtz) Parks. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Kathern Capps.

Vickie worked for the Whitley County Board of Education in the lunchroom and was Secretary of Food Service and Nutrition for over 27 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 47 years, Jerry Wayne Capps of Williamsburg; three children, Cathy Capps of Knoxville, Tennessee, Calvin Capps (Amie) of Corbin and Lori Capps (Chris Campbell) of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Taylor Hale, Morgan Hale, Abby Hale, Cayden Hale, Brayden Hale, Adalyn Campbell, Peyton Caps and Cooper Campbell; brother, George Parks Jr. (Shirley) of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Georgia Barton (late husband Eddie) of Blanchester, Ohio, Ida Miracle (Wally) of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Sherry Goodin (Greg) of Maineville, Ohio and Tammy Bowling (Jay) of Spanishburg, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, May 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Hale officiating. There will be a private burial in the Wolf Creek Cemetery.

