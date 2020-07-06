









Vicki Marie (Walker) Partin, age 50, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 9, 1970 in Jellico, TN to the late Charles Russell Walker and Nora E. “Mickey” Walker.

She was the granddaughter of the late Roscoe Walker and Julia (McCulley) Walker and the late Lawrence Bryant and Polly (Demaris) Bryant.

She was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1988. She was a long time member of Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Joshua Osborne; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, J. M. Partin and Carolyn (Smith) Partin Parrott.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Partin; sons, Austin Partin, and wife, Amy, and Brody Partin, all of Jellico, TN; brothers, Charles “Bim” Walker, and wife, Rita, of Rockholds, Kentucky, and Jerry Walker, of Jellico, TN; sisters, JoAnn (Walker) McGhee, of Jellico, TN, Janice Walker, of Corbin, KY, and Cathy (Walker) Blankenship, and husband, Gary, of Orangeburg, South Carolina; nephews, Michael McGhee, Kevin McGhee, Charlie Walker, Brian Potter, Jerry Walker, II, and Scotty Osborne; nieces, Amber (Walker) McKiddy, Ashley (Potter) Taylor, Marlee Partin and Finley Partin; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; brother-in-law, Curtis Partin, and wife, Beth, of Savage, Minnesota; several other relatives, and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday evening, July 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

The funeral will immediately follow on Tuesday evening, July 7, at 8:00 p.m. at the Crouches Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Sutton, Rev. Charlie Walker, and Rev. Trey Brock officiating. Special music will be provided by the Crouches Creek Baptist Church Choir, Mrs. Nancy McKiddy, and Rev. Mike Sutton and Mrs. Chelsea Thacker.

Pallbearers will be Brian Potter, Charlie Walker, Kevin McGhee, Michael McGhee, Scotty Osborne, Jerry Walker, II, Jared Potter, Aaron Taylor, and Steve McKiddy.

Burial will follow on Wednesday morning, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. in the Huddleston Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.