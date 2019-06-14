Vicki Conner’s family raising reward money for capture of Nicholas Rucker











The family of the woman who was shot and killed at a Woodbine residence on May 22, is asking for the public’s help to raise reward money in the hopes of enticing someone to give up the location of the man that police say killed her.

Vicki S. Conner’s cousin, Nancy Wagner, has established a gofundme account with the goal of raising $10,000 to offer as a reward for information leading to the capture of Nicholas Rucker.

“Our family wants justice and peace of mind so we can start the healing process,” Wagner stated on the campaign on gofund.me.com, which is entitled Justice for Vicki Conner.

“And the community we live in and surrounding areas with him still at large,” Wagner added.

Rucker has been able to elude police since that night, though he has been sighted on several occasions, possibly as far away as McMinn County, Tennessee, between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

On May 22, police were called to a residence on Ky. 1064 in response to a 911 call that a woman had been shot.

The suspect, identified as Rucker, had fled the scene before police arrived. Police set up a perimeter in an effort to capture him, but he was able to elude them.

There were multiple sightings of Rucker in Whitley County, who was reportedly barefoot and shirtless, over the next several weeks.

In one instance, Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley reported seeing Rucker in Woodbine, while he was answering another call.

Shelley gave chase as Rucker ran off on foot, while requesting additional law enforcement responded to the area.

KSP troopers, agents from the Forestry Department, Corbin Police, Whitley County and Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies, along with two air units, joined in the search over several hours.

Rucker had previously been seen in the Croley Bend Road area between Williamsburg and the Cumberland River.

Officials familiar with the area said the river is shallow enough in several areas where it may easily be traversed. In addition, there are the bridges where Interstate 75 crosses that river that Rucker may be using.

The search for Rucker was featured on the A&E cable network show, “Live PD” on June 1.

Analyst Thom Morris, Jr. recounted the incident, and provide pictures and a description of Rucker.

Anyone with information about Rucker is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622.

Anyone who sees Rucker should call 9-1-1 immediately. Police advise not to approach Rucker as he is considered armed and dangerous.