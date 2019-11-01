Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Vice President Mike Pence visits Corbin, says ‘Kentucky and America needs four more years of Matt Bevin…’

Posted On 01 Nov 2019
Pence signs the shoulder of one local kid’s jacket during his visit to Shep’s Place in Corbin Friday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stopped at a downtown Corbin restaurant Friday afternoon to campaign for incumbent Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

It was a capacity crowd at Shep’s Place, a restaurant and sports bar on Main Street, for Pence who was traveling with Bevin and other members of the Republican ticket running for statewide offices. The election to determine winners in those races will be held next Tuesday.

“I’m here today, he’s [Trump’s] here Monday, for one reason and one reason only … Kentucky and America needs four more years of Governor Matt Bevin in the statehouse,” Pence told the crowd.

“Let’s go get it done. Let’s keep Kentucky winning. Let’s get Governor Matt Bevin back for four more years.”

U.S. President Donald Trump will be in Lexington Monday, the day before Election Day, for a rally in support of Bevin.

Pence poses for photos with local barber Kevin Prince.

