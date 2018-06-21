Veterans Memorial Moving Wall visits Wildcat Harley Davidson













The JC Paul Detachment 1448, Marine Corps League of Corbin, was on hand at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, which was hosted June 14 thru June 16 by Wildcat Harley Davidson in London. The Wall, is a place of healing for Vietnam Veterans. There are over 58,000 names engraved on the Wall, of those that gave all in Vietnam between 1959~1975. Greg Sims (Commandant) and Ken Hayes (Senior Vice Commandant) are shown viewing the names on The Wall. At right is the wall as it was on display in the parking lot at Wildcat Harley Davidson.

Photos submitted.