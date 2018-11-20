Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Veterans enjoy program at Corbin Senior Citizens Center

Posted On 20 Nov 2018
Several local veterans gathered at the Corbin Senior Citizens Center to attend a program in their honor given by Ms. Beverly Faulkner who is the Senior Citizens Director.

Ms. Faulkner made the veterans feel special by giving them cards, a cake and special gifts. There were also prize gifts given by board member, Mr. Mike Pawula.

Pictured above on the left side of the table are James Sanders, Joe Sawyers, Stanley Clapp, and Roy Wells. On the right side of the table is Ray Campbell, Roy King, Melvin Tate, Jack Clark, Stanley McFarland, and Ms. Beverly Faulkner, Director.

