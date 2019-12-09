









Veronica Carr Rains, age 68, of Mountain View Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1951 in Pineville, Kentucky, to the late Floyd and Thelma (Anderson) Carr. She was also preceded in death by her son, Trevor Brett Rains and mother-in-law, Gladys Dople.

Veronica was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She taught kindergarten in the Williamsburg School District for over 36 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Rains of Williamsburg; son, Justin Rains of Lexington; brother, Gary and Trish Carr of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Carol Phillips of Washington, Pennsylvania; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, December 11, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Lowrie and Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick officiating. She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 12, in the Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Main Street Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.