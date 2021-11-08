









Vernon Stephens, age 75, of Old Jellico Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Vernon was born on October 19, 1946 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Walter and Hettie (Campbell) Stephens.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Ray Stephens and Junior Stephens and sisters, Glenna Stephens and Mary Willie Stephens.

Vernon was a member of Ryans Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for several years. He enjoyed going to church and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Jewell (Roberts) Stephens of Williamsburg; five children, Johnny Roberts (Penny) of Revelo, Kentucky, Jewell Dean Jones (Chris Carter) of Williamsburg, Roy Roger Jones (Jennifer) of Sevierville, Tennessee, Herman Teddy (Kristy) of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Joye Lynn King (Tony) of Oneida, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Jeanneta Neal of Williamsburg; special nieces and nephews, Bruce Stevens, Ronnie Neal, Brad Stephens, Brenda Neal, Betty Wilson and Sue Lewis, all of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herbert Wells officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.