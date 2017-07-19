By Teresa Brooks

Vernon Moore, 87, of Corbin passed away Monday, July 17, 2017, at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was member and deacon (emeritus) of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army 101 Airborne division for three years.

Born October 20, 1929, in Wallens Creek (Harlan County), KY, he was the son of the late Burgess Moore and Mae Evans Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, B.J. Moore, and sister, Ruby Maxine Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Jones Moore; two sons, Tom Moore and Steve Moore (Debra); eight grandchildren: Allison Moore DiFebo, Andy Moore, Henry Moore, Jackson Moore, Nathan Moore (Jessica), Kelly Moore, Jessica Moore, and Kristin Moore; four great grandchildren: Addison, Kendall, and Katherine Moore, and Evelyn DiFebo. He also leaves behind other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Pastor Ronnie Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow in Pittsburg Cemetery will military rites by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 100 S. KY Avenue Corbin, KY 40701.

Hart Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.