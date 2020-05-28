Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Vernon Edward Rains

Posted On 28 May 2020
Vernon Edward Rains, 60, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He leaves behind his wife, Debra Rains of Corbin.

A memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, May 28, at the Upper Room Revival Center in Corbin with Mark Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 P.M. Thursday at the church.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

