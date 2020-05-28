









Vernon Edward Rains, 60, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He leaves behind his wife, Debra Rains of Corbin.

A memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, May 28, at the Upper Room Revival Center in Corbin with Mark Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 P.M. Thursday at the church.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.