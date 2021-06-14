









Vernon Dee Rains, age 68, of Savoy Clear Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 18, 1953 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Grant and Bertha Mae (Satterfield) Rains. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Major Rains, Robert Rains, Shorty Rains, Barton Rains and Laymond Rains.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Ella Sue Tucker-Rains of Williamsburg, Kentucky; son, Jerry Rains (Tracy) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; stepdaughter, Jennifer Sue Tucker (Kendall Curtis) of Georgetown, Kentucky; stepsons, Steven Tucker (Sally) of Georgetown, Kentucky, Brian Tucker, (Angie) of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Jonathan Tucker of Paris, Kentucky and Robert Tucker of Georgetown, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Makayla Sears, Courtney Rains and Preston Rains; great-grandchildren, Maddison Sears, Lincoln Sears, Amandalyn Rains and Emberlynn Rains; brother, Everett Rains of Emlyn, Kentucky; sisters, Delorse Thacker (Raymond) of Georgia, Opal Bolton of Covington, Kentucky and Clara Cox (Brascoe) of Lily, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, June 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.