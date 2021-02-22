









Vernia Evelyn Thomas Hicks, age 89, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Health London. She was born May 02, 1931 in Campbell County, Tennessee.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, John Clyde Hicks, Jr.; son, David Wayne Hicks; daughter, Jean Pecaro; father, James Thomas; mother, Nancy Thomas Herrell; brothers, Harley Thomas and James “Jim” Thomas; and sisters, Lola Morgan, Eva Iretta Young, Martha Rainbolt and Betty Lamb.

She is survived by her son, John C. Hicks; daughters, Linda Terry and Alta Salas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, February 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Bargo, Rev. H. Lee Ray, Bro. Steve Allen and Bro. Ray Salas officiating. Burial was held on Sunday, February 21, in the Newcomb Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.