









Verna Mae Elswick, age 74, of Highway 90, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospice Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born on September 30, 1945 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Clifford and Minnie (Meadors) Canada. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Elswick.

She is survived by her five children, Loretta Calhoun, Marvin Dale Ridner, Jerry Lee Ridner (Tammy), Charlotte Smith (James) and David Elswick (Kathy), all of Corbin; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Arthur Canada and Kenneth Canada (Mary), all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, July 19, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeffrey Ellis officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.