











Verenda Sharp, 77, of Ellison Bend Road, Williamsburg departed this life on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born on September 6, 1941 in Williamsburg to the late Steve Lawson and Cecile Lawson.

She was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Nora Lawson and three brothers, Steven Lawson Jr., Arvil Lawson and Noble Lawson.

Verenda was a lifetime member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church and dedicated her time working in the many hats of the church.

She is survived by her children, Benny Thomas and wife Becky of Williamsburg and Betty Glenn and husband Joe of Bowling Green; ten grandchildren, Tabitha, Scott, Jacob, Mason, Skyla, Brayden, Christine, Joe, Ethan and Jack; four great grandchildren, Kyla Mae, Landon, Brantley and Austyn; two sisters, Juanita Hill and Joyce Sears and husband Sam, all of Williamsburg; four brothers, Nolan Lawson and wife Karen of Michigan, Roy Lawson and wife Fern of Batavia, OH, Truman Lawson and wife Linda of Williamsburg and Phillip Lawson and wife Mary of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, October 6, at the Mt. Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. David Thomas officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Lawson-Watson Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Youth Program or the Building Fund of Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.