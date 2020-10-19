









Vera Lois Disney Gibbs, 86, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was born to parents Fannie (Sutton) and Ted (T.R.) Disney on August 6, 1934. Vera graduated from Corbin High School in 1953 and married the late Bill Gibbs, of Corbin, in 1954. She was a member of the West Corbin Baptist Church and continued worshipping through their Facebook live stream after moving to an assisted living facility in Louisville.

Vera is survived by her two children, Karen Gibbs, of Corbin; and Kevin (Cathy) Gibbs of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Simpson, of Corbin; grandson, Christopher (Linnea) Gibbs, of Portland, OR; granddaughter, Catherine (Zachary) Herfel, of Louisville; and three great-grandchildren: Carlie Gibbs and Norah Gibbs, of Portland, OR, and Vera Herfel, of Louisville, KY.

Vera was preceded by her loving husband in 2017. She was also preceded by her parents, two brothers, and a sister.

Private service will be held on Sunday, October 25th, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with interment at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the West Corbin Baptist Church.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.