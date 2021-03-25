









Velma (Loudermilk) Kidd, age 83, of Skaggs Branch Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Heritage Nursing Home in Corbin, Kentucky.

Velma was born on February 24, 1938 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Dewey and Bessie (Cordell) Bunch.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband of 51 years, Joe Loudermilk; daughter, Sharon Nichols; sisters, Geneva, Maxine, Mossie, Wilma, Ann and Alice; and brothers, Clarence, Herbert, Leslie, Frank, Charlie and Jim.

Velma was a member of Second Street Church of God in Williamsburg. Velma loved the Lord and her church family. She lived the life of a true Christian. Velma never met a stranger and would always help anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Leslie Kidd of Williamsburg; two children, Carla Henson of Brookville, Indiana and Karen Sulfridge (Allen) of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Jimmy Jones (Jodi), Jeana Phelps, Robert Worley and Bryant Nichols; four stepchildren, Phillip Kidd (Missy) of Crescent Springs, Kentucky, Betty Rookard of Jellico, Tennessee, Deloris Valentour of Jellico, Kentucky and Vivian Smith (Ron) of Richmond, Indiana; two step-grandchildren, Chris Henson and Amanda Henson;12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Loudermilk and Rev. Jerry Loudermilk officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.