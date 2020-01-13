









Velma Lee Hall, age 89, of Chicago, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Dear wife of the late James; loving mother of Carol (Phillip) Battaglia; proud grandmother of Barbara Elizabeth and Emma Elizabeth; fond sister of Loraine Helton, Julie Tucker, Lindell and Kenneth Jones and the late Viola Williams, Edward, J.L., Marshall Jr., Archie, Gorman and Ancil Jones; cherished aunt of many.

The funeral service was held Saturday, January 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.