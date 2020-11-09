









Velma Lee Cox, age 60, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born July 6, 1960 in Jellico.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donald “Donnie” Cox; grandparents, Shird and Arnath Martin Stanfill; sisters, Shirley Justice and Polly Bowman; brothers, Stanley Stanfill and Tommy Stanfill; father, Luther Justice Jr.; and mother, Bessie Evelyn Stanfill Gustafson.

She is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” Cox and wife Jaclyn; grandsons, Tristan and Aydan Cox; brothers, Earl Stanfill, Roger Stanfill, Freddy Stanfill, and Billy Joe Stanfill; sisters, Sarah Mae Hurst and Donna Kennedy and husband Larry; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Her funeral will begin at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Loudin officiating. Burial will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, November 10, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.