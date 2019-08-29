









Velma Bridges Long, 89, of Elk Valley, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home. She was born November 23, 1929 in Elk Valley.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Long; parents, Esley and Beulah Bates Bridges; step-mother, Sylvia Bridges; and sisters, Ruby Cheeny, Geneva Marcum.

She is survived by her sons, William Francis “Butch” Long and wife Patty, David Long and wife Sue; daughters, Betty Rich and husband Harry, Debra Day, Linda Perkins and husband Roeland, Brenda Lovely, Stacey Long; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; sister, Lois Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held Wednesday, August 21, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold “Pete” Norman and Rev. Chase Lay officiating.

Burial was held Thursday, August 22, in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.