Vehicle that struck pedestrian on KY 1232 is still unknown

Posted On 08 Jun 2018
Kentucky State Police responded to a call about a collision on KY 1232 in Corbin on June 7.
The preliminary investigation conducted by Trooper Sammy Faris indicates that the passenger mirror of a vehicle struck Shawna Moore, 46, of Corbin, as she was walking north. Moore fell into a ditch as a result of the collision.
Moore was taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle did not stop after the accident leading KSP to continue its investigation into the case.

