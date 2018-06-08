Vehicle that struck pedestrian on KY 1232 is still unknown













Kentucky State Police responded to a call about a collision on KY 1232 in Corbin on June 7.

The preliminary investigation conducted by Trooper Sammy Faris indicates that the passenger mirror of a vehicle struck Shawna Moore, 46, of Corbin, as she was walking north. Moore fell into a ditch as a result of the collision.

Moore was taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle did not stop after the accident leading KSP to continue its investigation into the case.