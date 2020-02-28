Vehicle pursuit through two counties ends in Corbin











A Michigan man was allegedly driving under the influence, and without a license, when he led police on a high-speed chase through Laurel and Whitley Counties Friday morning.

Kenaree Estes, 21, of Jackson, Michigan is facing charges of speeding – 25 mph over the limit, no operator’s license, first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. improperly on left side of the road, possession of marijuana, and disregarding a traffic light in connection with the incident that began on southbound Interstate 75 and ended at the intersection of Scuffletown Road and Fifth Street in Corbin.

Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Steve Douglas stated that at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Rob Mitchell conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Jeep Wrangler at the 34-mile marker.

“Upon approaching the vehicle and conducting a driver interview, officer Mitchell smelled an odor of marijuana,” Douglas stated adding that the driver, later identified as Estes, handed a small amount of marijuana to Mitchell before fleeing the scene.

Mitchell gave chase. The pursuit continued south on I-75 into Whitley County. The Jeep got off at Exit 25, turning left onto Cumberland Falls Hwy. and then onto Scuffletown Road.

“As the suspect reached Fifth Street and Scuffletown he stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody,” Douglas stated.

Estes was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.

CVE Officers Mike Hamblin, Chris McQueen and Sergeant Glenn Perry provided assistance.