Vehicle going wrong way on Kentucky Ave. leads to felony DUI arrest











Corbin police say a Corbin man arrested for felony DUI Thursday night was initially stopped after the officer saw him driving the wrong way on Kentucky Ave.

Karl D. Hubbard, 55, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – fourth or greater offense, reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, improper registration plate, no insurance, and failure to notify address change to department of transportation following the traffic stop on Roy Kidd Ave.

Corporal Steve Meadors said he witnessed the 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck coming off of Gordon Hill, run the red light at Kentucky Ave., and make the left turn north onto Kentucky Ave.

Meadors continued over to North Main Street, activating his lights and sirens, locating the pickup after it had turned onto Roy Kidd Ave. to avoid oncoming traffic, and conducted the traffic stop.

“This officer could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage about above’s (Hubbard) person and above appeared to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” Meadors wrote in the arrest citation. “Back seat of the vehicle were several beer bottles, one of which was cold and still contained alcohol.”

Meadors noted in the citation that Hubbard failed multiple field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.

Hubbard is being held without bond in the Whitley County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Whitley District Court.

Under Kentucky law, fourth offense DUI is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.