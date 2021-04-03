Veach gets five years for being convicted felon possessing guns











A Newcomb, Tennessee, man was recently sentenced to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.

Jason B. Veach, 41, pleaded guilty during the later portion of 2020 in Whitley Circuit Court to one count of possession of hand gun by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Veach was sentenced to five years on each count that were ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time, resulting in a total of five years.

As part of Veach’s plea deal, a second-degree persistent felony offender charge was dismissed.

On May 24, 2020, Williamsburg Police discovered that Veach was a wanted fugitive from Tennessee, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Williamsburg officers and area law enforcement agencies found Veach in Williamsburg, where he was taken into custody and found to be in possession of two firearms, a Glock 9mm hand gun and an AR 15 rifle, according to the release and Veach’s indictment.

At the time of the incident, Veach was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing any type of firearms. He had a 2016 conviction in Green County and a 2009 conviction in Adair County, according to his indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Williamsburg Police Department. Agencies assisting with the apprehension of Veach included, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and Barbourville Police Department. The Commonwealth was represented by the Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office which resulted in successful prosecution of the case.