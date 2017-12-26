











Varnell Rookard, 69, of Newcomb passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Ohio Health Hospice & Kobacker House in Columbus, OH.

He was born May 19, 1948 in Campbell County, TN.

Varnell was preceded in death by: a son, Mitchell Lee Rookard; father, Maurice Vann Rookard; mother, Dora Grace Pennington Ivey.

He is survived by two sons, Scott Rookard, Robert Rookard; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; four brothers, Richard Curtis Rookard, Kenneth Rookard, Artie Dan Rookard & wife Lisa, James Lewis Rookard; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from noon – 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

​​Varnell’s wishes were to be cremated following his visitation.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.