Vanover pleads guilty in federal court in drug conspiracy case













The second of the two men facing federal charges of conspiring to distribute drugs in Whitley County in 2017 has pleaded guilty.

Danny Ray Vanover, 44, of, Williamsburg, pleaded guilty to his part in the conspiracy uncovered by Williamsburg Police, at a rearraignment hearing on Sept. 10 in U.S. District Court in London.

According to the plea agreement, Vanover admitted to working with co-defendant David Davis, 47, of Williamsburg, to distribute oxycodone and oxymorephone between February 27, 2017 and March 14, 2017.

Williamsburg Police executed a search warrant on Vanover’s residence on March 14, 2017, seizing oxymorphone tablets, drug ledgers and a digital video recorder attached to an in-home security system.

Police secured a second search warrant authorizing officers to view the contents of the DVR.

“Approximately 100 drug transactions involving (Vanover) and others were on the recordings,” the plea agreement states. “The recording also revealed that David Davis and (Vanover) were present together for multiple drug transactions. Customers identified from the recordings confirm that both (Vanover) and Davis sold oxycodone and oxymorphone from (Vanover’s) residence.”

Police also executed a search warrant on Davis’ residence, seizing a large amount of narcotics, money and other items used in drug trafficking and stolen property.

On April 11, 2017, Freeman obtained a search warrant to search five cell phones obtained during the search of Davis’ residence. One of the cell phones was taken from Danny Vanover.

Williamsburg Police Detective Bobby Freeman arrested Davis, on March 15, 2017, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000.

Davis pleaded guilty to his part in the conspiracy on July 31. He is scheduled to be formally sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

No sentencing date has been set for Vanover.