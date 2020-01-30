









Vanessa Louise Bunch, age 48, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on November 22, 1971 in Corbin, Kentucky, to Jerry Bunch and Donna (Jump) Heatwole.

She is survived by her parents, Jerry Bunch of Williamsburg and Donna Heatwole of Knoxville; two sisters, Angie Bunch of the Florida Keys and Jerri Lynn Bunch of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour on Saturday, February 1, at Croley Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Long officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.