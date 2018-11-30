Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Vandals target Daniel Boone National Forest signs

Posted On 30 Nov 2018
The U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public’s help to find the individual(s) responsible for a series of vandalism incidents targeting signs in Daniel Boone National Forest.

According to officials with the London Range District, multiple signs in Laurel and Whitley Counties have been targeted, including the Whitman Branch Shooting Range sign near the Laurel Lake spillway.

Officials stated that several of the signs were defaced with profanity.

Forest service personnel have attempted to remove the graffiti, but have only been partially successful.

“It is unfortunate that time and effort, as well as funds, will have to be spent to bring these signs to an acceptable condition,” officials stated. “The valuable hours and funds spent repairing or replacing signs like these take away from other opportunities to enhance our visitors’ experience in the National Forest.

Anyone who has information on this, or other instances of vandalism in the Daniel Boone National Forest is asked to contacted Forest Service Law Enforcement (606) 864-4163, or Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622.

Callers may remain anonymous.

