Vaccinated Whitley Co. School District employees qualify for $200 bonus











Whitley County school district employees could be getting a nice little bonus in time for Christmas if they are already completely vaccinated or get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the near future.

The Kentucky Board of Education is offering a $100 incentive for school employees to get fully vaccinated before Dec. 1, and the Whitley County Board of Education voted during its regular Oct. 14 monthly meeting to match that incentive with $100 in local money.

In other words, employees, who are already fully vaccinated or get fully vaccinated before that date can get $200.

“I am going to make the motion that we approve the vaccine incentive match program for fully vaccinated employees with the hope that we can do something to curb Covid in our district,” noted board chairwoman Brenda Hill.

Superintendent John Siler added that if employees hurry up and get those vaccinations, then it’s possible they could see those incentive funds on their pay checks before Christmas.

The incentive pay isn’t just for teachers, but also instructional aids, bus drivers, and all other public school employees.

Proof of the vaccination has to be submitted to the district in order to qualify for the incentive pay.

In addition, the board voted during the meeting to approve temporary remote instruction for the 2021-2022 school year if needed.

Siler noted that legislation recently passed giving school districts the option to use remote instruction for either the entire district, a single school or even a single class should the need arise.

“Basically, this is the board giving me the authority, if need be, to carry those things out,” Siler said. “Hopefully we won’t need this.”

He noted Thursday that the COVID-19 incidence rate is dropping in Whitley County, and the district already had 42 instructional days completed.

“I know the board has spoken openly about the importance of having our students back in classrooms in person, and we have been able to do that,” he added. “This is something we may need moving forward. We will have it if we need it.”