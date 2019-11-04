Ute Elliott











Ute K. Elliott, 78, of Corbin, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home. Born in Poland on July 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Kathe Harms.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Sims officiating. Burial will follow in McFarland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 P.M. Monday, November 4, at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.