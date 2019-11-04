Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Ute Elliott

Posted On 04 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Ute K. Elliott, 78, of Corbin, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home. Born in Poland on July 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Kathe Harms.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Sims officiating. Burial will follow in McFarland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 P.M. Monday, November 4, at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal