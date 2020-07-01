US25W resurfacing project expected to conclude July 31 in Whitley County











If you plan to drive down US25W near Exit 25 during the month of July, then you might to allow some extra time for construction delays.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists to expect intermittent lane closures on US25W in Whitley County between mile points 26.0 to 33.0.

The project is to allow contractors to place asphalt surface from mile points 26.0 to 33.0, and to widen shoulders between I-75 and mile point 26.

Flaggers will maintain traffic during the work. The project is tentatively scheduled to be finished on Friday, July 31.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports atwww.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.